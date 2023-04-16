Shirley Gordon

A private memorial service will be held. Shirley will be laid to rest beside her husband Louis and daughter Jan at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to New Haven Seventh Day Adventist Church or to ADRA, a worldwide relief association.

Shirley is survived by her beloved: Children, Jill Gordon and Traci Gordon, Grandchildren, Aubri and Ben Matkin, and her Great grandchild, Lyric Matkin. Shirley was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all.

Condolence may be left on Shirley’s online guestbook at JohnsonCountyChapel.com.