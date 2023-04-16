Sally Haworth Bowen

Sally grew up as an only child in the small town of Argonia, Kansas. She spent many days with her grandparents on their farm, which she loved. She also enjoyed working with her parents, who owned the only grocery store in the town. She attended Argonia High School where she sang and starred in several of the school musicals and choir. She graduated in 1953. She was a gifted singer and performed at several weddings in her younger days. After high school, Sally made a big move to Kansas City to attend college. She completed an associate degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Kansas City Dental School (now UMKC) in 1955. She worked as a dental hygienist in Wichita and Kansas City.

After settling in the Kansas City area, Sally married the love of her life Donald Bowen on September 26, 1959, and they enjoyed over 63 years together. Sally became a mother and homemaker in 1963 when her first daughter Joan was born. She became a mother again in 1966 with the birth of her second daughter Lara, and in 1976 with the birth of her only son Jim. In 1994, Sally was blessed with her only grandchild, Rachel, who she selflessly took care of so that Rachel’s mother could work without having to find outside childcare. She and Rachel always had a special relationship and a close bond.

Sally was preceded by in death by her parents and her son James Haworth Bowen (1990). She is survived by her husband Donald, daughters Joan Bowen and Lara Bowen, and granddaughter Rachel Smith.

Sally was a strong Christian, who set an example with her life of service to God and others. She was a charter member of Covenant Chapel Evangelical Presbyterian Church. For several years, Sally volunteered weekly to organize the music for many worship leaders and helped ensure the musicians would be prepared for each Sunday service. She also volunteered for many years in the nursery taking care of and loving so many children. She loved spending time with her family and taking care of the home she and Don had built in 1964. She played bridge and was a member of and substitute in several bridge groups. In addition, she loved to sew, sing, play the piano, travel with longtime friends, read (especially mysteries), play Sudoku, and complete crossword puzzles. She was loved by her family and many friends, and she is greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Johnson County Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Funeral service will be held at Johnson County Chapel & Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.