  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Sally Haworth Bowen

August 4, 1935 — April 12, 2023

Overland Park — Sally Haworth Bowen, 87, passed away on April 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Sally was born August 4, 1935 in Argonia, Kansas, to Bernyce (Larson) Haworth and Milford R. Haworth.