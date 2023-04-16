  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Rev. Dr. Herman Hattaway

December 26, 1938 – March 31, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Dr. Herman Morell Hattaway passed away on March 31, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas. For 34 years (1969-2003) he was a professor of history and religious studies at the University of Missouri Kansas City.