Mark Andrew Mansfield

December 24, 1977 – January 22, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Mark Andrew Mansfield was born in Kingman, KS on December 24, 1977. He attended grade school in Garnett, KS and completed junior high and high school in Clay Center, KS. He played football in Clay Center and also had his first job in a kitchen washing dishes at the Clay Center Country Club.