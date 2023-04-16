Linda Dibbern

She was born May 21, 1948, in Salina, KS, to Ray and Phyllis Dittmar.

Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty-five years, Robert, are their daughters Andria and Laurie, and three grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 6 to 7:30pm, with an Inspirational Address live streamed in the chapel at 6:30pm, on Thursday, May 4, at Penwell Gabel, 14275 South Black Bob Rd., Olathe, KS, 66062.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to the American Diabetes Association.