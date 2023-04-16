Overland Park, Kansas – Joseph Floyd Fredelake, 102, died April 12, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, KS 66209 followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Private Inurnment at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery.
