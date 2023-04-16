  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

James H. Pendleton

July 3, 1933 – April 9, 2023

James H. Pendleton, age 89, passed away April 9. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be on April 24 at 10:30am at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS, reception following. Jim was born July 3, 1933 in Kansas City, MO where he graduated from Westport High School in 1951. After a year at the University of Missouri, Jim transferred to UCM-University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg where he enjoyed a stellar basketball career, as well as baseball and tennis. He graduated in 1955 with a degree in Accounting and married his college sweetheart, Carol, the same year, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2015. Jim served two years in the Army, and then began his nearly 40-year career at Arthur Andersen where he rose to be Managing Partner of the Worldwide Transportation Industry Practice.