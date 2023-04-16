James H. Pendleton, age 89, passed away April 9. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be on April 24 at 10:30am at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS, reception following. Jim was born July 3, 1933 in Kansas City, MO where he graduated from Westport High School in 1951. After a year at the University of Missouri, Jim transferred to UCM-University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg where he enjoyed a stellar basketball career, as well as baseball and tennis. He graduated in 1955 with a degree in Accounting and married his college sweetheart, Carol, the same year, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2015. Jim served two years in the Army, and then began his nearly 40-year career at Arthur Andersen where he rose to be Managing Partner of the Worldwide Transportation Industry Practice.

Jim was a proud Kansas City business and civic leader serving many organizations, including the American Royal, Chamber of Commerce, Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, Kansas City Ballet, Cystic Fibrosis, and UCM Foundation. He was State President of the Missouri Jaycees, Treasurer of the US Jaycees, and was JCI Senator #8122. One of Jim’s most impactful civic contributions was in 1963 as an original member of the Kansas City Chiefs Club, who promoted the new AFL team and ticket sales. Chiefs leadership never forgot these early “Red Coaters” who welcomed the team on the field at home games, and went on an annual road game trip on the team plane. Jim also attended many Royals games with family, work associates, and friends from the days his father was a ticket manager at the old ballpark until last season.

Jim coached youth baseball and basketball for many years, often changing from his business suit to team uniform in the dugout. In addition to sports, Jim and Carol loved supporting the city’s arts, including Starlight Theater, Kansas City Symphony and Kansas City Ballet. Jim was a great competitor, playing tennis with the same group for decades until age of 89 and was notorious for changing hands to make a great shot! He also loved cards, especially bridge, and playing gin rummy and old maid with Carol and the grandkids. He was a long-time member of Indian Hills Country Club and the Village Presbyterian Church. Jim and Carol loved special times with family and friends at Lake Lotawana, The Ozarks, Colorado, and their 15 years in Naples, FL. Jim will be missed for his wise counsel, generosity, enthusiasm for life, and amazing ability to be three places at once. Despite severe challenges with his hearing in recent years, Jim remained positive, supportive, and active.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents Elmer Sr and Lucille, sister Barbara, and brother Major General Elmer, Jr and wife Anne. Jim is survived by son Jim Jr; son Jon and his children Anna, Jack and Kate; daughter Mindy and husband Michael and children Alec, Jamie, George, Michael (Lexi) and children Kevin, Zachary, & Abby; and Julie (Tim) and children Matthew & William; niece Allison (Jerry), nephew John (Ethel) and children Rachel & Josh; and nephew Christian (Lorraine) and children Derek, Brandon & Chloe. The family suggests contributions to the UCM Foundation or the Village Presbyterian Church.