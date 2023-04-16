  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Barbara Lane King Barickman-Meier

March 4, 1929 – April 3, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Barbara Barickman-Meier died peacefully April 3, 2023 at the age of 94. She was an indefatigable woman who touched the lives of all who knew her and faced good fortune and adversity with equal resolve and determination.