Barbara Lane King Barickman-Meier

Prairie Village, Kansas – Barbara Barickman-Meier died peacefully April 3, 2023 at the age of 94. She was an indefatigable woman who touched the lives of all who knew her and faced good fortune and adversity with equal resolve and determination.

She was born March 4, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN to Henry Mason King and Ruth Ann Lane. She attended Smith College in Northampton, MA and graduated Cum Laude with a BA in American Studies from the University of Minnesota.

She married James Hall Barickman in December 1951 and came to Kansas City the following year beginning a lifelong commitment to her new city and surrounding community. Though she grew up in Minneapolis, her connection to Kansas City was surprisingly deep: her father was from Oak Grove, MO and attended William Jewell College; her great-grandfather served as sheriff of Jackson County; her parents were married at Linwood Methodist Church in 1926; and Kansas City was the home of many of her fellow Smith College classmates — a connection she cherished her entire life.

Community involvement was an important part of her life which began with membership in the Junior League of Kansas City. Her leadership participation included the Girl Scouts, Children’s TLC, Campfire Girls, Smith College Alumnae Club, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Village Presbyterian Church, City of Fountains Foundation, and the list goes on.

In 1973 she entered a new phase of life following her divorce from Jim Barickman. As a single mother, Barbara took a job with a start-up bank, First National Bank of Shawnee Mission, as its customer service agent. After two years, she joined the public relations/marketing department at JC Nichols Company and was responsible for promoting and advertising multiple shopping centers. She retired from Nichols in 1999.

A passion for continued learning and intellectual growth that was instilled in her and her sister by their mother, led Barbara to join Central Exchange, Women in Communications, Inc. and later the advisory board of the Carolyn Benton Cockefair Chair at UMKC.

Barbara was a champion for her grandchildren, encouraging them in their early development and supporting them as they pursued school and beyond. Whether it was frequent emails or ping pong in the basement (she won) or building snowmen in the back yard, Barbara was an active role model for her clan.

After 27 years of being single, Barbara again looked to the future and what it held. She married a long-time friend, William W Meier, on February 19, 2000, who predeceased her in March 2013, and was a loving step-mother and step-grandmother to the Meier family.

A beloved sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother, Barbara is survived by her four children: Nancy Barickman Greenley (Jack) of Denver, CO, Jamie Barickman (Hollis) of Redding, CT, Julie Barickman Smith (John Hotchkiss) of Creede CO, Bob Barickman (Amy) of Prairie Village, KS.; her sister, Judith Ann King Binney, six nieces and nephews, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 3 at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS.