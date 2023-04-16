Albert William “Al” Lemieux

Overland Park, Kansas – Albert “Al” William Lemieux passed away April 7, 2023 from Cardiac arrest, while on vacation in Branson, MO with his wife, Ann.

Al was born January 8, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to Albert Ralph Lemieux and Gladys Lucille Wood. He attended Westport High School and enlisted in the US Marine Corps August 2, 1950. He received his basic training at San Diego Marine Base and Advance Infantry Training at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA. He was shipped to Korea during the Korean War, arriving in February 1951, when temperature was 22 below zero and had to camp out without shelter. He served in battlefront combat as a rifleman with Howe Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, until September 16, 1951 at the punchbowl area in North Korea, when he sustained an injury from the enemy. He was awarded a Purple Heart along with other medals and ribbons for his service. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant after 4 years on August 1, 1954.

He married Elaine Whitaker June 27, 1953 and there were 4 children born to them, Theresa, Nancy, Richard and Steven. They were married for 57 years before her death in December 2010. He married Ann Shaw April 21, 2012.

Al was employed with Bendix Corp/Allied Signal/ Honeywell for 37 years, retiring with position of Superintendent of Material Department in 1992.

He was very active in Veterans organizations and was a member of 1st MARINE DIVISION ASSOCIATION, KOREAN WAR VETERANS ASSOCIATION serving as COMMANDER for multi terms, and currently serving as Commander and Financial Officer for the past 5 years. Active in the SIMPSON HOGGATT DETACHMENT, MARINE CORPS LEAGUE. He planned and organized the annual Memorial Day Marine program at Mount Moriah Cemetery for 25 years. He was on the permanent Kansas City Memorial Day Committee, Simpson Hoggatt Detachment, and the Human Subjects Committee for VA Research at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. He never forgot his companions in Marine Corp Howe Company, attending reunions and keeping in touch throughout his life.

His faith guided his life. He was a member of Westport Presbyterian Church from 1954 to 1974, member of Village Presbyterian Church 1974 to 2014, serving as an Elder, Deacon and Usher at both churches. He was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church for several years. His current membership is at Grace United Methodist Church in Olathe KS. He was an honorable man in all his endeavors.

Al has always been a devoted Husband, Family man, Christian and Patriotic American who inspired everyone he met. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, watching basketball, football, maintaining his cars and home, and helping others whenever the need arose.

He was predeceased by: his parents, brother Russ, sister Ann, grandson Scott Collier and wife Elaine of 57 years.

Al (Papa) is survived by Wife: Ann, Children: Terri Lemieux, Nancy (Brad) Champlin, Richard (Nicole) Lemieux, Dr Steven (Cheri) Lemieux. Step children: Pamela Timmons, Stan (Cathy) Boch. Grandchildren: Aimee (Josh) Stephens, Lauren Collier, Bryce (Sarah) Champlin, Ashley (Josh) Sanders, Malorie (Tanner) Sierks, Colby Lemieux, Natalie Lemieux, Brent (Kelsey) Lemieux, Max (Tamara) Lemieux, Dr Sam (Sheerin) Lemieux, Joe Lemieux. Step Grandchildren: Marshal (Jessica) Timmons, Michelle (Grove) Alexander, TJ (Jesica) Boch, Ryan (Melissa) Boch, Jennifer (Mike) Turner, 22 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Visitation will be at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131 Monday, April 17 from 4 – 7 PM. Celebration of Life Tuesday, April 18 at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home.

Burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, KS 66048, 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Al’s name may be made to the Missouri Korean War Veterans Memorial, 204 NW Teakwood, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064; www.mokoreanwarmemorial.org.