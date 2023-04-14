  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: SMSD continues focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) has a clear objective: Each student will develop a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and career, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. One of the strategies in the district’s strategic plan to meet this objective is “We will relentlessly create a fully unified, equitable and inclusive culture.” The implementation of this strategy impacts the work of every district staff member, and every child. It began with contracted support from external trainers, and over the past four years has transitioned to on-going, internally-supported work.

The 2021-22 school year marked the completion of a robust three-year professional development endeavor to bring Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) training to all district employees. The current focus relies on sustaining an internal model which includes administrators and building DEIB teams working collaboratively with certified Equity Practitioners and SMSD’s DEIB Coordinator in support of ongoing professional learning. 