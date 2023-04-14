  Lucie Krisman  - JCCC

U.S. Senator Marshall tours JCCC’s services for student veterans

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, right, visits with Cesar Duron, a Marine veteran who is now a mentor to other veterans who are students at JCCC. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Students gathered to share their military stories with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall at Johnson County Community College on Thursday.

The first-term Republican visited the college’s Veteran and Military Student Resource Center to hear about their experiences transitioning from military to civilian life.

