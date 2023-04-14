Ralph Barry Fluck

Barry was born on December 4, 1942, in Sellersville, Pennsylvania to Ralph and Betty (Frey) Fluck.

Barry graduated with a degree in Business from Temple University. After graduating, he served in the United States Army as First Lieutenant in Worms, Germany. He retired after a 30-year career in the oil industry, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and reading.

Barry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Donna Fluck; son Patrick Fluck and his wife Amy of Hutchinson; daughter Amy Sharbaugh of Lenexa; six grandchildren: Ethan, Graham, Jackson, Sienna, Sydney, and Andrew; brother N. James Fluck and his wife JoAnn of Ocean Pines, Maryland; sister Betty Lynn Kmetz of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; beloved dog Bella.

Barry is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Pamela Lynn Fluck.

The family requests that contributions in Barry’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society.