Prairie Village's private Highlawn Montessori daycare and elementary school off Somerset Drive will expand its playground later this year. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
Highlawn Montessori, a private daycare and elementary school, has been given clearance to take out a home next door to its Prairie Village campus in order to expand its playground.
The city’s planning commission this week unanimously approved a special use permit for the playground expansion, which will feature a new synthetic turf area.
However, the school at 3531 Somerset Dr. did not receive approval on another aspect of its proposal: a circle drive next to the playground area off Somerset Drive, following concerns from commissioners and neighboring residents.
x
A home next door will be demolished
Kathy Morrison, the school’s director, told the Post on Friday that a resident who has lived at 3401 Somerset Drive — next door to the school — for roughly 50 years recently died, and that person’s family is selling the property to the school to make way for the playground expansion.
When asked, Morrison said she did not know how much the home was selling for because the school’s board of directors is handling the purchase.
Morrison said the sale of the home is expected to close later this summer, so she did not have an exact timeline for when demolition and work on a playground might start.
Neighbors voice concerns about traffic
One resident, Adam Gasper, said he supported the playground expansion, but he and other neighbors were concerned that a circle drive that was also part of the school’s proposal would cause traffic issues at the intersection of 81st and Somerset.
Commissioner Nancy Wallerstein said her main concern with the proposed driveway was the influx of parents who may use it for regular drop-off and pick-up — even if the school did not allow it.
Ultimately, the commission approved the permit with the circle drive completely removed in a 4-2 vote, with Commissioners Jon Birkel and Nancy Wallerstein voting in opposition. Commissioner Patrick Lenahan was absent.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1