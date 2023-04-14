  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village Montessori school will demolish home to expand playground

Prairie Village's private Highlawn Montessori daycare and elementary school off Somerset Drive will expand its playground later this year. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Highlawn Montessori, a private daycare and elementary school, has been given clearance to take out a home next door to its Prairie Village campus in order to expand its playground.

The city’s planning commission this week unanimously approved a special use permit for the playground expansion, which will feature a new synthetic turf area.

