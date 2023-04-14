Mary R. “Becky” McKinsey

Mary Mckinsey was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 1, 1951, to her parents, Thomas and Betty Donnell.

She was one of seven children born to the couple. Mary, who preferred Becky, had four children, Jennifer Riley, Jeremy Riley, Rebecca Riley, and Valerie Bennett. She was also close to her son-in-law, Jeremy Bennett, who she deemed one of her own. Overtime, her four children gave her thirteen grandchildren. She loved to tell whoever would listen about them. At five feet tall Becky was the definition of “Dynamite comes in small packages.”