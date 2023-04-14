  Roxie Hammill  - Libraries

JoCo Library ditches late fines — What it means for patrons

The check out counter at the Corinth branch of Johnson County Library in Prairie Village. File photo.

Johnson County Library patrons were liberated Thursday from fines that build up for keeping books and other materials past their due dates.

No more future fines, current fines wiped away

The Johnson County Library Board voted unanimously – and with applause – to discontinue charging 30 cents for each day an item is overdue.