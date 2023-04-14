Foster Homes Report: Spring into action – 10 inexpensive ways to get your home ready for the spring market

When the springtime comes to Johnson County, the real estate market comes alive.
Hello springtime in Kansas City, we’ve been waiting for you. The Royals are playing, tulips are blooming, the decorative Easter bunnies are sprinkled around the Plaza, and things are finally coming back to life around this beautiful city. Now is also a wonderful time to take assessment of your Kansas City home.
When the springtime comes, the real estate market comes alive. Whether you’re ready to sell your house today or a few years down the road – I have prepared this list of proven inexpensive ways to get your home ready for the market in my experience as a Kansas City realtor. When I’m with prospective buyers, these are the things that stand out and make an impression. When I’m on the seller’s side, these are ways we get our ducks in a row.
Keep in mind, you’re probably going to have to dig a little to motivate yourself to tackle this list; at first it’s going to feel like a cat taking a bath. But I promise it will be worth it in the end – not only will your house have a new energy and feel more spacious, but you’ll be ready to sell it for top dollar if that’s your direction.
Interior
Declutter: First things first, as you may have guessed: declutter and let go of the superfluous items blocking your space’s potential. I’m talking about the stacks of papers, the uncompleted projects, outdated knickknacks, unused furniture, and miscellaneous items in the way.
Lighting: Lighting is one of the most cost-effective home improvements you can make. By updating your light fixtures, you’ll give a space new life.
Deep clean: Give your space a deep spring clean. Remove cobwebs, wipe down your baseboards, and scrub the grout. Clearing and cleaning the decks may give you a new energy to tackle the rest of this list.
Odds and ends: Fix the ticky-tacky stuff that drags on the to-do list year after year. Like a leaky faucet, faulty doorknob, finicky cabinet drawer, and closet door that doesn’t close. You can often find tutorials on Google or YouTube, or better yet – hire a handyman to complete the work.
Glass windows and doors: Bringing in natural light makes a house look bigger, brighter, and roomier. The cheapest way to increase the natural light in your home is by cleaning your glass windows and doors. Not only will it give you a boost, but your house will also sparkle when others tour it.
Exterior
Front porch: First impressions are everything. Give the front door a fresh coat of paint or perhaps you could add a fresh clean doormat, pots and plants. Put your best foot forward.
Landscaping: The lawn should be mowed and green. Add some bushes, flowers and plants along the sidewalk, driveway, and trees. Fresh mulch makes a home feel fresh and organized. Do the groundwork.
Garage doors: Ensure that the garage door operates and looks presentable. This is often a primary focal point of a home. Consider having it coordinate with your front door.
Exterior pain: Paint any areas of your siding and window trim that are faded, spotty or have peeling paint.
Gutters: Clean your gutters and remove the leaves, sticks, acorns, etc. Believe it or not, buyers notice this level of detail.
Happy spring cleaning, Kansas City!
Johnson County market update
This week in Johnson County there were 998 active listings – which is more than a 1.6 percent increase from last week. This means more housing inventory for buyers. 1274 listings went under contract – which is approximately a 3 percent increase from last week. More houses are selling. (Source: Heartland MLS, April 13, 2023).
