Foster Homes Report: Spring into action – 10 inexpensive ways to get your home ready for the spring market

Hello springtime in Kansas City, we’ve been waiting for you. The Royals are playing, tulips are blooming, the decorative Easter bunnies are sprinkled around the Plaza, and things are finally coming back to life around this beautiful city. Now is also a wonderful time to take assessment of your Kansas City home.

When the springtime comes, the real estate market comes alive. Whether you’re ready to sell your house today or a few years down the road – I have prepared this list of proven inexpensive ways to get your home ready for the market in my experience as a Kansas City realtor. When I’m with prospective buyers, these are the things that stand out and make an impression. When I’m on the seller’s side, these are ways we get our ducks in a row.