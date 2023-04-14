  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dalton Bradley Funk

Dalton Bradley Funk, 27, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, after a long and brave battle with mental illness. Even in pain, he never lost sight for the love of family. His passing leaves an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. He was born on June 6, 1995, and is survived by his parents Layne and Michelle Funk, and his brothers Carson and Braden Funk.

Dalton, a wonderful big brother, was always proud of the fine young men his younger brothers were becoming. As firstborn, he gave his parents the incredible gift of experiencing the joy of a child’s smile and journey through life. His extended family include loving grandparents Ben and Mary Funk, Linda Kice, Rush and Janna Renner along with many caring aunts, uncles and cousins.