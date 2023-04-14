Dalton, a wonderful big brother, was always proud of the fine young men his younger brothers were becoming. As firstborn, he gave his parents the incredible gift of experiencing the joy of a child’s smile and journey through life. His extended family include loving grandparents Ben and Mary Funk, Linda Kice, Rush and Janna Renner along with many caring aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dalton Bradley Funk, 27, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, after a long and brave battle with mental illness. Even in pain, he never lost sight for the love of family. His passing leaves an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. He was born on June 6, 1995, and is survived by his parents Layne and Michelle Funk, and his brothers Carson and Braden Funk.

Dalton’s gentle and warm spirit offered compassion, kindness, genuine goodness, bright intellect, humor and wit to this hurting world. He is described as remarkable, smart, bright-eyed and always ready with a wide smile. He loved playing soccer, reading, card or board games with family and friends, video games, movie nights, jokes, watching sports, and good food. He was the first to offer a helping hand to mow a grandparents’ yard or pet sit for a neighbor. He took adventurous road trips with friends with experiences of skydiving and hiking.

Dalton attended Blue Valley High School where, as a cancer survivor himself, he was an active participant in Relay for Life. He attended Kansas State University and was a member of the Acacia Fraternity. In college, his struggle with mental wellness took hold, and he battled through to eventually earn an Associate’s Degree at Johnson County Community College in AutoCAD Drafting. After working at Garver and Kaw Valley engineering firms, he joined the staff of Grass Pad in Stilwell, KS.

A small, private family service will be held to celebrate Dalton’s life. His family requests that in lieu of flowers or attendance, please consider a contribution to one of the following organizations so they may continue to positively impact our local community. He was greatly impacted by each, and it would mean so much to Dalton and his family.

*National Alliance on Mental Illness, Johnson County Chapter Click Here To Donate

Exceptional classes and support were provided for the Funk family through Dalton’s struggle with mental illness.

*Ronald McDonald House Charities, Kansas City Click Here To Donate

They provided housing and support during Dalton’s cancer diagnosis at age two.

*Dream Factory, designated toward Greater Kansas City. Click Here To Donate

Dream Factory gifted Dalton with camping equipment and a Chiefs game following his cancer treatment.