Chad Frederick

He arrived in this world on September 21, 1976 upside down and three weeks early, always in a hurry to get to the party. He was born to Judith (Piper) Frederick and the late Lewis Frederick of Cabool, MO.

Naturally curious and eager to learn, Chad loved exploring the woods near his home. He particularly had a heart for chemistry and physics and enjoyed a good explosion (his parents were thankful he didn’t blow up the house, although he may or may not have demolished a few sidewalks and windows). He was the kind of kid who wanted coal in his stocking for Christmas to go in the forge he got for his birthday.

He graduated from Cabool High School in 1995. He was connected with the Cabool Church of the Brethren through friends and summer camp.

He married Amanda (Dullum) Frederick in October 2001 and went on to have two incredible children, Garrett (17) and Rylee (15).

Chad worked in food service and construction, before finding his passion as a Brewmaster at Little Yeoman Brewery in Willow Springs, MO. He eventually owned and operated the brewery, relocating it to Cabool, MO. The brewery closed when Chad and his family moved to Otterberg, Germany. Chad enjoyed his time there, traveling all throughout Europe. Chad was also a consummate napper. There wasn’t an occasion too formal or an event too dour that Chad didn’t try to interrupt with his apnea and voluminous snoring.

Upon his return to the US, government officials at the Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center, thinking it best to keep an eye on him, hired Chad as a cook. He loved serving Veterans in that capacity. He was an incredible cook and his culinary creations will be missed by all who had the opportunity to enjoy them.

He left his family with a garage, shed, barn, and brewery full of crap that might one day come in handy or be useful. Whenever anything would break he would somehow already have the things to repair it. He always said one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

No flowers, please. Seriously, what would have made him the happiest is for you to go have a beer with a friend and bullsh*t about his antics or do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name. He was never one for sentiment or religiosity, but he wanted you to know that if he owes you a beer, and if you can find him in Heaven, he will gladly allow you to buy him another. He can likely be found sharing his wit and wisdom and forwarding tasteless jokes (open at your own risk).

Chad is preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents Ed & Miriam Piper.

He is survived by his wife, his two children, his mother, his brother, Kenneth Frederick (wife Danica and children Lisa, Stacy, Michael, Kevin, and Casey), and his aunt and uncle Michael and Varya Piper.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Frederick family home, 12585 Dallas Lane, Cabool, MO from 1:00 p.m. until whenever. Chad despised formality and stuffiness and would really be ticked off if you showed up in a suit. Dress comfortably. Feel free to don the most inappropriate t-shirt you feel comfortable wearing in public, as Chad often did. Bring a lawn chair. Everybody has a Chad story and we’d love to hear them all.