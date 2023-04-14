👨‍🌾 Find spring inspiration at JoCo’s 9 demo gardens

If you aren’t sure what to plant yet, Johnson County’s demonstration gardens can provide plenty of ideas.

Spring has finally sprung in Johnson County, and now that it’s warmer, many Johnson Countians are turning to their gardens.

One note of caution, though; due to the sudden warmer temperatures after a fairly cool March, Dennis Patton with the K-State Research and Extension warns against planting things that won’t survive a frost just yet — such as tomatoes and peppers.

“Most of our trees and shrubs, they’ll take a light frost and be fine,” he said. “It’s beautiful (outside) and people want to get out and plant tomatoes or peppers, but it may just be a little bit too early.”

Here’s where you can find demonstration gardens across the county, and what they grow.

Backyard Garden (Olathe)

This garden at the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Center in Olathe, 35230 West 135th St., is meant to have the backyard gardener in mind, hence the name.

It specializes in showcasing vegetables, herbs and fruits that any DIY green thumb can grow at home.

The garden is also a nationally tested “All-American Selections” display garden for fruits and vegetables.

Master gardeners are on hand to give tours and answers questions here on Wednesday mornings.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead (Overland Park)

The farmstead at 13800 Switzer Rd has a demo garden from the spring to the fall.

The garden grows a range of vegetables and herbs, and it also features a butterfly garden and shrub garden.

It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through October. Volunteers work the gardens on Tuesday mornings.

Admission to the farmstead is $3 for anyone ages three and above.

Garden Gallery (Olathe)

The Garden Gallery operates at 11811 South Sunset Dr. in Olathe.

The garden mainly focuses on small trees and shrubs.

It’s open all year, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Master Gardeners from the Extension office are there to answer questions on Thursday mornings.

Monet Garden (Overland Park)

The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at 8909 West 179th St. is home to the one-acre Monet garden.

Modeled after Impressionist master Claude Monet’s gardens in France, this demo garden features hundreds of types of trees, shrubs and flowers.

It’s open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Master Gardeners are there to answer questions on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Shawnee Indian Mission (Fairway)

At 53rd and Mission Road, the Shawnee Indian Mission Garden operates at a historic landmark and features a variety of vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, potatoes and onions.

It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Master Gardeners work the gardens on Wednesday mornings.

Shawnee Town Gardens (Shawnee)

At 11501 West 57th Street, the Shawnee Town Gardens include an herb garden and a flower garden.

The herb garden features a range of culinary and medicinal herbs, while the flower garden features each year’s annual local flowers.

The gardens are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Chat with gardeners there on Friday mornings.

Wassmer Park Garden (Prairie Village)

This “pocket garden” operates at 6700 Roe Avenue at a park named for former Prairie Village mayor Laura Wassmer.

The garden there contains more than 400 species of flowers and shrubs.

It’s open from dawn to dusk all year, and gardeners work the garden on Monday afternoons.

West Flanders Garden (Shawnee)

The garden at 55th and Neiman Road pays homage to Shawnee’s sister city, Pittem, Belgium.

It is open from dawn to dusk year-round and boasts a diverse collection of plants, including shrubs, fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Master Gardeners are there to answer questions on Thursday mornings.

Wilderness Science Center (Overland Park)