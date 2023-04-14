  Lucie Krisman  - Lawn and garden

👨‍🌾 Find spring inspiration at JoCo’s 9 demo gardens

The demo garden at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway. Photo via K-State Research and Extension Garden website.

Spring has finally sprung in Johnson County, and now that it’s warmer, many Johnson Countians are turning to their gardens.

If you aren’t sure what to plant yet, Johnson County’s demonstration gardens can provide plenty of ideas.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1