Your Insurance: Should I buy the “Rental Car Insurance”?

One of the more common questions we receive is “should I purchase the insurance from the rental car company”? Unfortunately, there’s not a simple answer to this but we’ll try to explain the options and provide some education and guidance.

Does my existing auto policy cover a rental vehicle?

Yes, with some exceptions. A rental vehicle is treated like a temporary replacement vehicle for your own car. Your same personal auto insurance limits and deductibles would apply to the rental vehicle. For example, if you have a $500 collision deductible, that same amount would apply if you were in an accident with the rental vehicle just as if it was your own car. If you hit another vehicle and cause damage to another party, the same liability limits on your personal auto insurance would also apply.