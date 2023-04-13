  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission parents press for diversity efforts to continue after 2 Black staffers step down

Shawnee Mission diversity concerns

The district's first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator Tyrone Bates, left, and SMSD's lone student success coach Andre Carnegie, are both resigning at the end of this year. File images.

Following the recent resignations of two prominent Black staff members, some Shawnee Mission parents are expressing their concern the district’s ongoing efforts to serve Black and brown students might be hampered.

Tyrone Bates Jr., the district’s first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, and SMSD’s lone student success coach Andre “Coach Dre” Carnegie are both leaving at the end of this school year.

