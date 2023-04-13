Prairie Village's annual large item pickup service will run on four Saturdays, from April 22 to May 13 this year. Photo courtesy city of Prairie Village
Prairie Village residents can start preparing for the city’s free annual large item pickup service, which starts on Saturday, April 22, this year.
The pickups will run across four different weekends in April and May and will allow residents in different parts of the city to set out large items to be taken to the landfill for free.
The event does not include mattresses and box springs, however. Those can be recycled through the a separate program.
Here’s what Prairie Village residents need to know about this year’s large item pickup:
It will be each weekend from April 22 to May 13
The 2023 pickup schedule, as posted on the city’s website, will be:
April 22 — All homes west of Roe Avenue and north of 79th Street
April 29 — All homes west of Roe and south of 79th
May 6 — All homes east of Roe and north of 75th Street
May 13 — All homes east of Roe and south of 75th
Items cannot be larger than a standard fridge
Republic Services, the city’s private waste provider, will take a variety of items like appliances, fencing, furniture, carpet and more.
This special annual service is for items that can’t be collected through regular weekly trash pickups.
If residents set out items like a fridge, freezer or air conditioner, then the refrigerant must be removed.
All items need to be at the curb by 7 a.m. on the designated pickup day.
Residents need to report mattresses 3 days in advance
The city partners with Sleepyhead Beds to recycle mattresses and box springs.
To report a mattress or box spring in need of being picked up, visit the city’s website here.
Mattresses and box springs will be picked up a day earlier on Friday than a designated large item pickup day.
Go deeper: Find the complete list of regulations for large item pickup here.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1