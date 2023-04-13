The pickups will run across four different weekends in April and May and will allow residents in different parts of the city to set out large items to be taken to the landfill for free.

Prairie Village residents can start preparing for the city’s free annual large item pickup service, which starts on Saturday, April 22, this year.

The event does not include mattresses and box springs, however. Those can be recycled through the a separate program.

Here’s what Prairie Village residents need to know about this year’s large item pickup:

It will be each weekend from April 22 to May 13

The 2023 pickup schedule, as posted on the city’s website, will be:

April 22 — All homes west of Roe Avenue and north of 79th Street

April 29 — All homes west of Roe and south of 79th

May 6 — All homes east of Roe and north of 75th Street

May 13 — All homes east of Roe and south of 75th

Items cannot be larger than a standard fridge

Republic Services, the city’s private waste provider, will take a variety of items like appliances, fencing, furniture, carpet and more.

This special annual service is for items that can’t be collected through regular weekly trash pickups.

If residents set out items like a fridge, freezer or air conditioner, then the refrigerant must be removed.

All items need to be at the curb by 7 a.m. on the designated pickup day.

Residents need to report mattresses 3 days in advance

The city partners with Sleepyhead Beds to recycle mattresses and box springs.

To report a mattress or box spring in need of being picked up, visit the city’s website here.

Mattresses and box springs will be picked up a day earlier on Friday than a designated large item pickup day.

Go deeper: Find the complete list of regulations for large item pickup here.