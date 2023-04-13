  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s annual large item pickup starts soon — What residents need to know

Prairie Village large item pickup accepts furniture and appliances.

Prairie Village's annual large item pickup service will run on four Saturdays, from April 22 to May 13 this year. Photo courtesy city of Prairie Village

Prairie Village residents can start preparing for the city’s free annual large item pickup service, which starts on Saturday, April 22, this year.

The pickups will run across four different weekends in April and May and will allow residents in different parts of the city to set out large items to be taken to the landfill for free.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.