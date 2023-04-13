  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

3 pets killed, home heavily damaged in Overland Park fire

Flames inside the garage of an Overland Park home heavily damaged by a fire Thursday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A family has lost their house, three pets and two vehicles following a fire in Overland Park.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe were called to the house in the 10500 block of Haskins Street just before 5:30 p.m Thursday.