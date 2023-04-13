3 pets killed, home heavily damaged in Overland Park fire

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe were called to the house in the 10500 block of Haskins Street just before 5:30 p.m Thursday.

A family has lost their house, three pets and two vehicles following a fire in Overland Park.

Recorded radio traffic states that a 911 caller reported that a car was on fire in the garage and flames were quickly spreading to the house.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters arrived to report heavy smoke and fire visible from the garage and attic.

Everyone in the home — three people total — were reported to be outside safely.

“Firefighters immediately went to work attacking fire in the garage, the home’s interior, and the attic,” Rhodes said. “Additional crews completed searches to be sure everyone was out safely.”

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Rhodes said they found two dogs and a cat dead inside the house.

Damage to the house and two vehicles was “significant,” Rhodes said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Rhodes said the displaced family will be staying with neighbors.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.