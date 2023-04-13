  Nikki Lansford  - Facebook

Overland Park gets $1.35M to make College and Metcalf area more walkable

The city's plan to make the area around College and Metcalf more walkable includes adding crosswalks, a "linear park" and, possibly, a pedestrian bridge. Above, a conceptual rendering courtesy the city of Overland Park.

Overland Park’s plan to eventually make the area around College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue more pedestrian-friendly has received its first major shot of funding.

The city announced earlier this month that the Mid-America Regional Council approved$1.35 million in federal funds to go towards making the highly trafficked area around the Overland Park Convention Center more walkable for residents, workers and visitors who come there for events and conferences.

