Obituary: Delores Forland, 87, of Lenexa, singer, traveler and ‘accomplished China painter’

"During her adult life, Delores played the piano at home, liked to vacation on cruises, visited many European countries and spent countless weekends camping with her family and friends."

Delores Lavon Forland of Lenexa passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 at the age of 87.

Delores was born on July 27, 1935, to Alfred and Clara (Olson) Ranum at the family farm near Viking, Minn. She attended elementary school in Viking and graduated from Newfolden High School in 1953.