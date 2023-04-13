  Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga  - Mission

Mission weighs adding license plate readers at 10 intersections

The intersection of Johnson Drive and Lamar Avenue is one of 10 that could get new license plate readers in Mission if approved by the city council. Photo credit Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.

Mission is poised to become the latest northeast Johnson County city to install license plate readers at some of its busiest intersections.

The push to install readers in the city started last year.