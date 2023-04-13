  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

One Lenexa Panera closes as another opens in Sonoma Plaza

Panera opened a new location in Sonoma Plaza in a new building at 16209 W 87th St. Pkwy. on Wednesday, April 12. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

The Panera Bread in Lenexa’s Country Hill shopping center on Lackman Road has closed its doors, just in time for one to open in the Sonoma Plaza development down West 87th Street Parkway.

The new Panera, at 16209 W. 87th St. Parkway, was first announced early last year. It sits on the west side of the shopping center by Hawaiian Bros. and Starbucks.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

