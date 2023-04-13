One Lenexa Panera closes as another opens in Sonoma Plaza

The Panera Bread in Lenexa’s Country Hill shopping center on Lackman Road has closed its doors, just in time for one to open in the Sonoma Plaza development down West 87th Street Parkway.

The new Panera, at 16209 W. 87th St. Parkway, was first announced early last year. It sits on the west side of the shopping center by Hawaiian Bros. and Starbucks.