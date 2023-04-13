🚨 One thing to know today

A Johnson County judge has sentenced an Olathe man to life in prison for the 2019 killing of a 17-year-old at an Overland Park apartment.

In February, a jury convicted Raymond Traevon Cherry, 29, of first degree murder and several other lesser charges, including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Last week, Judge Charles Droege sentenced Cherry to life in prison for the murder charge and shorter, concurrent sentences for the other charges.

Benjamin Workman-Greco, 17, was shot and killed on Jan. 23, 2019, in an apartment near 80th and Farley streets in Overland Park.

According to an obituary, he attended Olathe East High School. His mother told Fox 4 that Workman-Greco was finishing up his high school education independently and had moved into the apartment shortly before the shooting.

Two other people have also been charged with murder in Workman-Greco’s death.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

JoCo Library Board, 4 p.m. [More info]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

📰 Other local news

Bank of Prairie Village cracked the Kansas City Business Journal’s list of top five strongest local community banks, based on a check of FDIC data. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Starting July 1, Kansans between the ages of 18 and 21 will no longer be able to legally buy and smoke tobacco. [ Kansas City Star ]

The city of Mission will host a citywide cleanup day on Saturday, April 22, to coincide with Earth Day. [ City of Mission ]

📸 A thousand words

Customers began lining up before dawn Wednesday for a chance to win free bagels for a year at a new Panera franchise at Lenexa’s Sonoma Plaza shopping center. With the new restaurant, the chain closed down its location just up the street at the Country Hill complex. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Have a picture you want to share? Send it to stories@shawneemissionpost.com.