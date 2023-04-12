  A Message from Tax Favored Benefits  - Sponsored posts

Your Money: The importance of rebalancing your retirement portfolio

By David Wentz

I am a staunch believer in understanding and knowing your individual risk tolerance for your investment portfolio. In other words, it is vital to know how comfortable you are with the risk in your portfolio. Of course, there is always a risk when investing whether that be in the stock market or bond market. However, historically stocks have been riskier and more volatile than bonds.