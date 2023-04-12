  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 enrollment expected to boom — Here are the schools most impacted

Mill Creek Middle School in Lenexa is one of the USD 232 schools that, without some intervention, will exceed its enrollment capacity by 2027, according to a school planning firm's analysis.

Starside Elementary in De Soto and Mill Creek Middle School in Lenexa are expected to both be over capacity by the 2027-2028 school year with growth booming on the western side of USD 232.

That’s according to an enrollment analysis from school planning firm RSP Associates presented to the USD 232 school board earlier this month.

