Obituaries Apr 12, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Roy L. Hooten Share this story: August 25, 1924 – April 8, 2023 Lenexa, Kansas – Roy L. Hooten, 98, passed away April 8, 2023. Visitation will be 12:30PM, with services to follow at 1:30PM, Saturday, April 15 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., Kansas City, Missouri; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1