  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ronald Lee Wehr

February 23, 1938 – April 9, 2023

Ron loved the Lord Jesus Christ above all and will be remembered for his willingness to help others when he saw a need, whether it was financial or a home maintenance problem. He built his parents a home when he was twenty-one years old. Ron began his career working for RDM Construction in 1960 as a Purchasing Agent and later as the Head Estimator. During his employment with RDM, the company was assimilated into Monmac Construction Co. He was very proud of the fact that he made a profit for the company on every job that was awarded to him. In 1977 Ron formed his own company, Wehr Builders, for residential building. He owned and operated that company until his retirement.