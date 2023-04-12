Ronald Lee Wehr

Ron loved the Lord Jesus Christ above all and will be remembered for his willingness to help others when he saw a need, whether it was financial or a home maintenance problem. He built his parents a home when he was twenty-one years old. Ron began his career working for RDM Construction in 1960 as a Purchasing Agent and later as the Head Estimator. During his employment with RDM, the company was assimilated into Monmac Construction Co. He was very proud of the fact that he made a profit for the company on every job that was awarded to him. In 1977 Ron formed his own company, Wehr Builders, for residential building. He owned and operated that company until his retirement.

Ron was a quiet man and loved to walk miles with Sparky, his Jack Russell. He attended Kansas University and was a true Jayhawk basketball fan. Ron also had a passion for studying scripture with Carol every morning before they started their day. He read over 60 books on scripture and history from their library in the five years they were married. Ron and Carol attended College Church of the Nazarene where he met many new friends. Their Sunday School class was wonderfully supportive throughout Ron’s health issues. He looked forward to hearing Mike Gough teach the class every Sunday.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carol, daughter Lori Egan and husband Mike; son Lon Wehr and wife Lisa; son Todd Wehr and wife Shannon; as well as his nine grandchildren: Jessica, Trevor (Lindsay), Drew (Molly), and Haley Egan; Corban, and Loren Wehr; and Lyndsey and Lillian Wehr. He is also survived by his sisters Shirley Quasler and Dorothy Meyer, along with many nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his former wife, Marilyn, and by his grandson, Dorran.

How fitting it was that Ron entered his Lord’s presence early on the morning of Resurrection Sunday. Ron was well loved and will be missed.

Services & Gatherings

Visitation:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777

Service:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:00am

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777