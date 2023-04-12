  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Big Biscuit reopens in Prairie Village — What about planned Mission diner?

Big Biscuit Prairie Village

The Big Biscuit in Prairie Village is now back open after a temporary closure for remodeling. Photo courtesy The Big Biscuit

A newly remodeled Big Biscuit diner on 95th Street in Prairie Village is back open after a brief closure.

That location, at 5400 W. 95th St., was shuttered the past three weeks to make way for mostly cosmetic changes both to the interior and exterior of the building at the intersection with Nall Avenue.

