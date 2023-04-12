That location, at 5400 W. 95th St., was shuttered the past three weeks to make way for mostly cosmetic changes both to the interior and exterior of the building at the intersection with Nall Avenue.

A newly remodeled Big Biscuit diner on 95th Street in Prairie Village is back open after a brief closure.

Meanwhile, officials with the Prairie Village-based breakfast and lunch restaurant chain, say plans are moving forward to open a new franchise in Mission later this year.

G

Prairie Village grand reopening event set for Thursday

Big Biscuit President Chad Offerdahl told the Post that some finishing touches at the Prairie Village restaurant were still being made earlier this week.

The remodel included new paint both inside and out, landscaping, lighting fixtures, the addition of a merchandise area inside and a new canopy above the outdoor patio.

Offerdahl said the remodel was aimed at “keeping a refreshed look along with our refreshed menu.”

The Prairie Village location is already open for business and serving food.

The anticipated Mission location is still in the works

Offerdahl said the new Mission franchise, in the space at 7017 Johnson Dr. formerly occupied by Don Chilito’s Mexican Restaurant, should open later this year by late fall or early winter.

Don Chilito’s closed in December 2021, and The Big Biscuit announced plans to open a new location in that space soon after.

“We’ve been wanting to get into Mission for a long time,” Offerdahl said. “We’re completely doing interior, exterior renovations on that. It’s gonna be brand new.”

Big Biscuit is also expanding into a new state

Offerdahl said they also plan to open their first location in northwest Arkansas this summer or fall.

The Big Biscuit already has 20 locations in Kansas and Missouri, including the future Mission location.

It also has opened four locations in Oklahoma in the last two years, with two more in the works.

“We think we can get another couple Big Biscuits here in town before we’re too full here in Kansas City,” Offerdahl said.

Go deeper: Big Biscuit plans major renovations for new Mission location