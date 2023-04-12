  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park councilmember floats getting rid of city food sales tax

With the continuing rise in property values which is leading to an increase in property taxes, Overland Park Councilmember Faris Farassati wants to reduce or eliminate the city's food sales tax to give residents some relief, he says. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Editor’s Note: Comments from Councilmember Logan Heley have been added to this story since it first published.

Overland Park City Councilmember Faris Farassati is looking to reduce or potentially eliminate the city’s sales tax on food.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

