JoCo Notes: Roadwork to cause nightly closures on I-435, I-35

🚨 One thing to know today

Road construction has started this week on sections of both I-435 and I-35 in Johnson County, which will cause nighttime traffic disruptions.

I-35 between Lamar Avenue and the state line

In northeast Johnson County, the Kansas Department of Transportation will shut down some lanes of I-35 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m on a nightly basis as crews resurface the highway, patch pavement and lay down new lane markings.

The following exit ramps will also be closed as needed: those at Lamar Avenue, Roe Boulevard, Southwest Boulevard, Mission Road, 7th Street Trafficway and Cambridge Drive.

The work there is expected to continue through mid-June.

I-435 from Metcalf to State Line

KDOT will also work on this stretch of highway in Overland Park over a much shorter timeframe.

Work repaving and resurfacing I-435 in this area will mean lanes going both ways will be closed each night this week, starting at 7 p.m.

All lanes will reopen to normal traffic from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

During the work at night, a minimum of two lanes will remain open for thru traffic.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Merriam 5701 Committee, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Community Development Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Financial and Administration Committee, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]

📰 Other local news

A Johnson County judge sentenced a convicted murderer to life in prison for the 2019 killing of a 17-year-old in Overland Park. [ KMBC ]

Investment firm T. Rowe Price is buying Overland Park-based Retiree Inc. , which specializes in retirement savings and investing advice. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

The city of Shawnee is calling for volunteers to help out with the annual Tour de Shawnee bike race on May 7. [Twitter]

📸 A thousand words

This was the scene after a single-engine plane crashed late last week near the Gardner Municipal Airport in southern Johnson County. Two people were on board and neither were seriously injured. Photo via Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

