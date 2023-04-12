As the spring weather settles in, local farmers’ markets are getting ready to start their seasons.
Here’s a look at when Johnson County cities plan to open theirs, and a preview of what they’re selling.
Overland Park
- The Overland Park’s Farmers’ Market in its downtown district returns this Saturday, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and going to 1 p.m.
- Find kombucha, ice cream, eggs, dairy and homegrown produce on sale at the farmers’ market pavilion off Santa Fe Trail Drive and the surrounding parking lots.
- The Wednesday morning market will kick off on June 7 in the same time slot.
- For the full list of 2023 vendors, click here.
Lenexa
- The Lenexa Farmers Market starts on Saturday, April 29 in the civic campus parking garage in the City Center district.
- Through Oct. 28, the city will host the weekend market every Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.
- The Tuesday morning market begins May 30 and runs through the end of August between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- The city announced 13 new vendors have joined the 2023 lineup, including a Venezuelan street food vendor, a low-carb baker and a deli-style shop. Find more information here.
Shawnee
- Shawnee’s Saturday morning farmers’ market won’t return to the City Hall parking lot until May.
- When it does come back, it will run each Saturday between May and October from 7 a.m. to noon.
- The Moonlight Market in Shawnee’s downtown is also expected to return this year, beginning May 18.
- That weekly night event from 5-9 p.m. every third Thursday of the month through Oct. 19 and features food trucks, local businesses, farmers’ market vendors, handmade goods and live music.
Merriam
- The farmers’ market in Merriam begins May 6 at 7 a.m. in Merriam Marketplace in the historic downtown district.
- The market will feature live music on the first Saturday of each month and free activities for kids on the third Saturday.
- Vendors signed on for the 2023 season include a freeze-dried confectioner, fresh produce, a fly fishing supplier, baked goods and pet food. The full list is available here.
Mission
- Mission Market, held Thursday evenings between June and August, will start for the season on June 1.
- It runs from 4:30-8 p.m. each Thursday during the summer, at 5635 Johnson Dr.
- This year, the market will feature baked goods, coffee, handmade items, popcorn, international flavors and fresh produce.
Olathe
- Olathe’s two Saturday farmers’ markets — one in Stagecoach Park near the Olathe Community Center and one in Black Bob Park — start for the season on April 29 at 7:30 a.m.
- The Wednesday market starts on May 10.
- The Saturday market will run through Oct. 21, and the Wednesday market will close on Sept. 13.
- Vendors there sell flowers, coffee, sweet treats, fruits and veggies, as well as plants.
Bonner Springs
- Though in Wyandotte County, this market is easily accessible right across the Kansas River at 206 E. Cedar St.
- It’s open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, May through October.
- Vendors include those selling fresh produce, break, wine and spices.
- All agricultural items sold at he market must be sourced within 200 miles of Bonner Springs.
Leawood market not returning
- The farmers’ market at Park Place in Leawood won’t return in 2023, according to an announcement on their website.
- However, some single-day special markets may be scheduled from time to time this year.
- For more information on the market and other popup events, find the Park Place shopping district on social media.
More OP Farmers’ Market news: Overland Park Farmers’ Market redesign, including apartments, enters final phase
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1