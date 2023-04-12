Inside JCPRD: Theatre in the Park auditions THIS WEEKEND! SINGING! DANCING! ACTING! (All at the same time!)

It may be hard to believe, but summer is truly just around the corner. How do I know? Well… it’s time for Theatre in the Park’s annual summer season auditions! Yep, THIS WEEKEND! April 15 and 16 kicks off summer for everyone around Theatre in the Park!

We’ve got a great summer season with shows for everyone. Disney’s “Freaky Friday” is up first. That’s the one where a mom and her daughter trade places by some magical twist conjured by a broken hour glass followed by a healthy dose of chaos and shenanigans. It’s a must-see for the whole family, and there are roles for ALL age groups.

Next up, for all you folks that enjoy a good bit of “old fashioned,” we’ve got “Meet Me in St. Louis.” Some of you might recall the movie starring Judy Garland. Such a delight. Great music, and a delightful story. Again, this one is for the entire family and lots of roles for all kinds of performers!

“13” (yes, that’s the title… just “13”) is third in our season. This show is a little different than most as the entire cast are youngsters! See… it’s about a bunch of 13-year-olds in a small Indiana town. Poor Evan moves from New York City to the Midwest just as he was ready for the party of his life (his Bar Mitzva), and with not a friend around, he’s pretty willing to do anything to get everyone in his school to come to his party. You can only imagine the angst. If any of you can remember what it was like as a 13 year-old… well… this is THAT – set to music! The author, Jason Robert Brown, won a Drama Desk Award for the best lyrics in the 2009 Broadway season. It’s a smart, and sweet show that will win your heart. We are especially looking for 12, 13, and 14 year-olds. (If ya know any!)

Fourth up… (brace yourself…) we’re gonna be spreading some holiday cheer with “White Christmas!” That’s right, a little snow in July! Filled with the music of Irving Berlin and adapted from the well known Paramount Pictures hit of 1954 (apparently the top moneymaker of the year back then), the story follows two friends – Bob and Phil – who have hit the big time with their song-and-dance routine following a stint in the army of World War II. Well, they meet a pair of sisters (they have a song-and-dance of their own) on their way to Vermont where they have been booked for the holiday season. And guess what? The Vermont Inn where they are headed… just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander! Yea! And guess what else? Up in happy-holiday-Vermont… there’s no snow. NONE! It’s an historic anomaly! What’s a song-and-dance man to do?! Well… you know! Sing and dance, man! All KINDS of performers are needed for this one.

Closing out our season is an audience favorite. “Footloose!” I gotta tell ya, I played that cassette tape to DEATH! (Anyone over 50 will know what I mean). Just like Evan in “13,” Ren gets dragged from Chicago to a small farming town somewhere in the Midwest. He knows it might be a little rocky at first getting to know folks but he wasn’t ready for a town that has outlawed dancing, and a reverend who is determined to control the entire town’s youth! (Never mind that the reverend’s daughter thinks Ren is cute. Oh dear. Well.. what could go wrong?!) You’ll love this show as you sing along to some truly rockin’ tunes!

So there you are. Five terrific opportunities for you to find your spot in the lights and on the stage at Theatre in the Park!

Auditioning is SO EASY!! Sing a short little song, do a short little dance (or try your best!) and see what happens! You never know… this could be your chance at the big time, baby! Visit us online at theatreinthepark.org for all the details.

Important info:

Audition dates

Saturday, April 15 (9a-5p)

Sunday, April 16 (12p-5p)

Walk-in check in begins at 4:30pm on Sunday, April 16.

Basic information

Auditionees must be 6 years old on or before the day of auditions.

CASTING NOTE FOR “13:” The cast will consist of performers aged 12 – 15 at the time of auditions.

Online audition form

Everyone auditioning is required to complete an online audition form available at theatreinthepark.org