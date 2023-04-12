  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Theatre in the Park auditions THIS WEEKEND! SINGING! DANCING! ACTING! (All at the same time!)

Auditions for Theatre in the Park’s 2023 summer season of musicals are planned for April 15 and 16 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

By Tim Bair

It may be hard to believe, but summer is truly just around the corner. How do I know? Well… it’s time for Theatre in the Park’s annual summer season auditions! Yep, THIS WEEKEND! April 15 and 16 kicks off summer for everyone around Theatre in the Park!