The Shawnee City Council is questioning some proposed elements of a new incentive district on the western side of the city, with at least one councilmember pushing for the district’s concept plan to include more affordable single-family homes.

Last year, the council authorized the formation of the Hickok-Zarah tax increment financing district, which spans more than 1,600 acres between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive, from Shawnee Mission Parkway to the southern city limit.