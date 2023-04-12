  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee councilmember wants more affordable homes in new TIF district plan

As a conservation TIF, the Hickok Zarah improvement district would set aside a big ratio of the total footprint for open greenspace, parks and recreation and natural stormwater detention.

The Shawnee City Council is questioning some proposed elements of a new incentive district on the western side of the city, with at least one councilmember pushing for the district’s concept plan to include more affordable single-family homes.

Last year, the council authorized the formation of the Hickok-Zarah tax increment financing district, which spans more than 1,600 acres between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive, from Shawnee Mission Parkway to the southern city limit.

