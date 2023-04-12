  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Debra “Debbie” Garcia

Debra Garcia, 72 of Mission, KS, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on April 4, 2023. She was born in Auburn, Nebraska on October 7, 1950 to David and Maxine Roe.

Debbie is survived by her 8 children; Tony, Rosita, Rebecca, David, Diana, Gabriel, Jesse-James, and Catalina; Daughter in law, Jennifer; son in law, TJ; as well as her 7 grandchildren; Joshua, Natalie, Aurelio, Josephine, Lillian, Shalmar, and soon to be born Donte.