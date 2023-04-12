Debra “Debbie” Garcia

Debbie is survived by her 8 children; Tony, Rosita, Rebecca, David, Diana, Gabriel, Jesse-James, and Catalina; Daughter in law, Jennifer; son in law, TJ; as well as her 7 grandchildren; Joshua, Natalie, Aurelio, Josephine, Lillian, Shalmar, and soon to be born Donte.

Debra Garcia, 72 of Mission, KS, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on April 4, 2023. She was born in Auburn, Nebraska on October 7, 1950 to David and Maxine Roe.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents; David and Maxine Roe, sisters; Sharon Rosnik and Nancy Johnson and her beloved husband Lino Garcia.

In her 72 years, she had many wonderful experiences. In her younger years, moving around as an Army family instilled a love for traveling. She often told stories of time spent in Italy and Omaha. Debbie’s thirst for learning led her to become a family historian. Discovering how people are related was extremely fascinating to her. When she wasn’t researching, she collected Barbies and admired horses. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her children were the center of her world. Her loving presence will be dearly missed.

Services will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel on April 17th. Visitation at 11:00am and funeral at 12:00pm.