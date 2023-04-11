Shawnee Mission student lunch debt spiked this year

Shawnee Mission student lunch debt has spiked this year in the first year since the federal government rolled back universal free school lunches implemented during the pandemic.
District officials reported Monday to the school board that students’ collective outstanding balance on school lunch accounts currently tops $90,000, with about a month of school left before summer break.
To put that number in perspective, the negative balance from the previous five school years combined totaled about $70,000.
Students collectively owe $92K
- All students started the 2022-2023 school year in the fall with a clean slate on their lunch accounts.
- District board documents show that all negative balances from prior years had been paid off with donations that came, in part, from some graduating high school seniors with positive account balances who gave that money back to the district to help pay off other students’ lunch debt.
- Grace Liss, the food services director, said the $92,000 figure is fluid because balances change daily as families pay off debt or their negative balances grow.
Rise in debt comes after two years of free meals
- When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, the district offered free pick-up-and-go meals authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for students learning remotely.
- Then, for the next two school years in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, Congress gave the USDA permission to extend national waivers allowing public school districts to serve all students free meals.
- Congress did not extend that waiver into the current school year, and SMSD families were asked to apply for the free and reduced lunch program ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.
- That rising negative balance comes as the proportion of SMSD students who receive free and reduced meals has increased to nearly 40% this year.
- Liss said the transition back to paying for meals has not been easy on families, students or staff.
District officials say the root cause of the issue is unclear
- Liss said, in response to a question from SM North area board member Sara Goodburn, that she doesn’t know exactly why student lunch debt is so much higher than previous school years, but having universal free meals the last two years may have played a part.
- Liss said her staff is starting to send weekly emails to families reminding them of their outstanding lunch balances.
- “I’m still getting calls in our office that families don’t realize the meals are not all free, and it’s April,” Liss said. “We have blasted that everywhere. I really can’t give you a definitive answer because I think it’s different for every single family.”
Accounts with -$75 or more are sent to collections if unpaid
- If an account with a negative balance of $75 or more is unpaid 30 days after the final notice at the end of a semester, then it is turned over to a collections agency, according to board documents.
- Liss said balances of -$74 or less won’t be sent to collections but stay on students’ accounts and roll over to the next semester.
- Families can monitor their child’s account balances through the district’s Skyward portal or contact the food services department at 913-993-9710 to make payments.
Go deeper: Here’s a breakdown of student fees Shawnee Mission families can expect to pay next year
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1