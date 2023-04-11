  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission student lunch debt spiked this year

School lunches

Shawnee Mission student lunch debt climbs to $92,000 during the 2022-2023 school year, after two years of free meals through waivers granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Photo used under a Creative Commons license

Shawnee Mission student lunch debt has spiked this year in the first year since the federal government rolled back universal free school lunches implemented during the pandemic.

District officials reported Monday to the school board that students’ collective outstanding balance on school lunch accounts currently tops $90,000, with about a month of school left before summer break.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.