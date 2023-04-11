  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

👟Prairie Village man running for a cause in Boston Marathon

Prairie Village Boston Marathon runner Tyler Alt

Tyler Alt, a Prairie Village man, is running in the 2023 Boston Marathon next week in honor of the late Olivia Bloomfield. Photo courtesy Tyler Alt.

Tyler Alt of Prairie Village says he isn’t running just for himself at the 2023 Boston Marathon next week.

He’s doing it to honor the late Olivia Bloomfield, an inclusivity advocate from Johnson County who died last year at age 10.

