  Kansas News Service  - Environment

JoCo wants milkweed planted, but Overland Park made this family rip theirs out

Oliver Hernandez poses with a common milkweed plant in his front yard in 2020. A tiny, young monarch caterpillar and even tinier monarch eggs are visible on the underside of a leaf. Photo courtesy Ginger Werp.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen

Oliver Hernandez’s front yard hums with plenty of bugs for the 12-year-old and his friends to find.