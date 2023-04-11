  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

1 injured after 2 men exchange gunfire outside Overland Park duplex

Investigators on the scene Tuesday of a shooting outside a home being rented as an AirBnB near 61st Terrace and Robinson Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Editor’s Note: The police originally said, and the Post reported, that the duplex was an AirBnB. Investigators have since said it’s “unknown” if the property was a short-term rental property.

Overland Park Police are investigating after a man was shot while allegedly trying to break into a duplex Tuesday morning.