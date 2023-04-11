Overland Park Police are investigating after a man was shot while allegedly trying to break into a duplex Tuesday morning.

Editor’s Note: The police originally said, and the Post reported, that the duplex was an AirBnB. Investigators have since said it’s “unknown” if the property was a short-term rental property.

Police were called to the intersection of West 61st Terrace and Robinson Street at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday on reports of an armed disturbance.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the caller saw two men with guns.

One appeared injured on the ground, and the other was walking toward a white GMC pickup truck.

Off. John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, confirms that one man was shot and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lacy says the man with the white truck was the shooter. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

What investigators say

The incident occurred outside a duplex at 7800 West 61st Terrace, just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway and near Crestview Elementary.

The suspected shooter Tuesday morning is a tenant at that address, according to Overland Park Police spokesperson Off. John Lacy.

Initially, police indicated the duplex was being used as an AirBnB, but in a later statement to the Post, Lacy said “it is unknown if the property is an AirBnB or short term rental property.”

Lacy says the man was sitting inside his truck in the parking lot of a business down the street when he saw someone trying to break into the duplex.

The man allegedly drove back to the duplex, parked his truck in the intersection and got out to confront the suspected burglar.

Lacy confirms that both men had guns and fired shots at each other. The suspected burglar was the only one wounded.

Non-life-threatening injury

Recorded radio traffic states that he was shot in the foot and transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to an area hospital.

The shooting occurred outside of the duplex.

Police are still investigating how far apart the men were standing as they fired at each other.

Police are reviewing doorbell camera footage from the duplex. Lacy was not able to confirm if the camera captured the shooting.

Break-in at same property on Monday

The duplex property owner was also at the scene to talk to detectives.

Lacy says a gun was reported stolen from the same address on Monday.

Detectives are investigating if this morning’s attempted break-in and shooting are connected to Monday’s stolen gun report.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.