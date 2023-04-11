Mary Martha Lee

Marti was born December 27, 1941 and grew up in Springfield, Missouri. She was raised by her loving parents, Mary and Harlow Knabb. When Marti was 16 years old, she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Fifty years later, she received the “Faces of Diabetes Award” from the American Diabetes Association. Marti managed her diabetes for 65 years.

While Marti was attending Drury College she met her husband Howard Lee on a blind date in Columbia, Missouri. They were married 9 months later on July 11, 1964 in Taft, California. In 1968 their daughter Melissa was born followed by their son Andy in 1970.

In 1972, Howard’s job with General Motors moved the family to Michigan. After 14 years the family was transferred to Kansas City. Howard and Marti lived in Lenexa, Kansas. Marti was a dedicated member of Colonial Church, acting on several committees and singing in the church choir. She worked at Day Care Connection where she loved servicing providers and families of the community. Marti and Howard were season ticket holders for KU basketball, the Kansas City Chiefs, and multiple musical theaters. Marti and Howard enjoyed traveling with close friends and family (especially cruises). Some of her other passions included reading, playing piano, loving her pets, and anything family related.

Marti was preceded in death by her parents Harlow and Mary. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Howard, beloved brother Andy (Jane), niece Tiffany, daughter Melissa (Joel), and son Andy (Laura). She was “Nunnie” to her three grandchildren, Olivia, Mackenzie, and Enzo. She also has one great-grandson, Canon.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:00 at Colonial Church in Prairie Village – UCC, 7039 Mission Road.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Colonial Church in Prairie Village – Marti Lee Memorial Fund.

Memorial Donations: https://colonialucc.breezechms.com/give/online

Livestream Service: https://colonialucc.online.church/