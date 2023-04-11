  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Martha Lee

Mary Martha (Marti) Lee, 81, peacefully passed on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Marti was surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimers.

Marti was born December 27, 1941 and grew up in Springfield, Missouri. She was raised by her loving parents, Mary and Harlow Knabb. When Marti was 16 years old, she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Fifty years later, she received the “Faces of Diabetes Award” from the American Diabetes Association. Marti managed her diabetes for 65 years.