John Patrick O’Connell

For those who wish to celebrate Pat’s life, a visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 PM on Wednesday, April 12 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, KS. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:45 AM with a visitation from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13 at St. Agnes with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:00 AM. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS immediately afterward.

Pat was born on October 21, 1938 to John and Elizabeth O’Connell. He grew up on the west side of Kansas City, MO with his brothers Michael and Daniel and sister Ann Lane. He was a proud graduate of Redemptorist High School. It was there that he met his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Jane Hentzen. They married immediately after high school and shared 43 wonderful years of marriage together before Marilyn lost her battle with cancer in 2001.

Together they raised 7 children— Cathy McNally (Pat), Karen Rocha, Marianne O’Connell (Tim Vespa), Tim O’Connell, Colleen O’Connell, Kelly Nguyen (Vincent), and Carrie Bell (Phillip). They shared 17 grandchildren— (Ryan McNally, Meghan Davis (Austin), Kaitlyn Schmidt (Kendall), Erin Rudman (Stewart), Hannah, Dominic (Hannah), Gabriella, and Olivia Rocha, Regan and Kellan Nguyen, J.P., Nolan, Marin, Nicholas, Madelyn, Jase & Grace Bell. And 8 great-grandchildren, Lillian & Henry Schmidt, Charlotte and Margaret Davis, Addison and Brennan Rudman, and Claire and Dominic Rocha Jr.

Pat later remarried in 2003 and enjoyed 19 years of companionship with his second wife, Theresa Beyer O’Connell and gained 3 stepchildren— Lainie Rauschenberg (Jon), Chris Woods (Shannon), and Steve Woods (Janie), and 4 grandchildren— Kendall Peck (Sam), Carson Rauschenberg, Kensi and Cooper Woods, and one great grandchild, Lucas Peck.

After high school, Pat enlisted in the United States Air Force and later enrolled in trade school to become an electrician. After his career ended due to a critical work injury, he worked in the travel industry with Marilyn where they specialized in taking large groups to Ireland. Pat was fortunate enough to visit Ireland a total of 49 times.

He was dedicated to his faith and family above all else and was a devout Catholic his entire life. He was a longtime member of St. Agnes Catholic Parish.

Pat’s genuine smile and welcoming personality attracted people from all walks of life. He was a wonderful storyteller. He was proud of his family and his Irish heritage. He was a well-known fixture in the Irish community throughout Kansas City where he served in countless volunteer roles. His entire life was spent serving others and helping in any capacity he was needed.

His affinity for free pens, butter pecan ice cream, irresistible deals at Costco, old western movies, making silver dollar pancakes with ‘chip chocolates’, throwing golf balls at squirrels to make them skitter away from his bird feeder, and singing Too‐Ra‐Loo‐Ra‐Loo‐Ral, an Irish lullaby to babies— these are just a few of the many things he loved, and reasons why he was loved so much.

Pat was a kind and gentle soul and he will be dearly missed by the countless lives he impacted throughout his lifetime. His tenacity, strength, integrity, and generosity will remain his everlasting legacy.

With God and those he loves so dearly, he awaits us, striding through Heaven, at peace and free, with Marilyn and his beloved dogs Freckles and Charlie by his side.

Rest in eternal peace, Dad. You’ve earned your wings. We love you, we thank you, and we will cherish your memory forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made in Pat’s memory to: The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA, a local food pantry, or a charity of your choice.

PWSA | USA 1032 E Brandon Blvd. #4744 Brandon, FL 33511 https://www.pwsausa.org/get-involved/donate/

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.