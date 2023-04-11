George Acinger Jr.

Spring Hill, Kansas – Early on Easter morning, George Acinger met the God he worshipped and served his entire life. George was born to Bess and George Acinger, the eldest of five children, in a close-knit Croatian and Serbian family. George was a lifelong servant and a man of deep faith. He had a passion for the outdoors and physical fitness.

Following graduation from Washington High School, KCK, George enlisted in the USMC at the age of 17 to serve his country. During his tour in Vietnam, George earned numerous medals including the Cross of Gallantry. George briefly served in the LA Police Department. During that time, he felt called to serve in fire and rescue service and began a career in the Overland Park and South Johnson County Fire Departments until his retirement in 2011. After retirement, George continued his service as a volunteer chaplain for Menorah Medical Center and Johnson County Med Act and an became an oblate at Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, Ks.

In 1979, George married Rhonda Baalman and together they raised three wonderful children, Kim, Drew, and Miles. They were the lights of his life. He was later blessed with son-in-law Filipe, daughters-in-law Ellen and Melinda, as well as four grandchildren, Quinn, Ben, Mila, and Iman.

In 2013 George married Cathy Dykman and they built a life together bringing joy to both families, including Cathy’s sons, Andrew and Matthew, their spouses Amy & Dana, and grandson Bennett.

The visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, from 6 to 8 PM. The funeral will be held on Saturday, 11 AM, both taking place at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Ks. Memorials may be directed to Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kansas, for their various ministries.