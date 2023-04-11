  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

George Acinger Jr.

November 30, 1948 – April 9, 2023

Spring Hill, Kansas – Early on Easter morning, George Acinger met the God he worshipped and served his entire life. George was born to Bess and George Acinger, the eldest of five children, in a close-knit Croatian and Serbian family. George was a lifelong servant and a man of deep faith. He had a passion for the outdoors and physical fitness.