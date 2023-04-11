Cheryl “Cheri” Johnson

Cheryl Johnson’s passing on Saturday, April 8, 2023 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on April 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael the Archangel, 14251 Nall Avenue, Leawood, Kansas.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1