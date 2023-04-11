  Capitol Update  - Capitol Update

Capitol Update Rep. Cindy Neighbor makes the case for Medicaid expansion

Democratic Kansas Rep. Cindy Neighbor of Shawnee points out most Kansas, including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans, support expanding Medicaid. File photo.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Cindy Neighbor of Kansas House District 18 in Shawnee and Merriam.