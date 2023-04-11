Capitol Update Rep. Cindy Neighbor makes the case for Medicaid expansion

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.
Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Cindy Neighbor of Kansas House District 18 in Shawnee and Merriam.
Republican Rep. Carl Turner also submitted a column this week for our sister site, the Blue Valley Post.
The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.
House Democrats held a debate on a Medicaid expansion amendment for over an hour this week before it was challenged by a Republican and debate was shut down.
During debate on HB 2140 Rep. Heather Meyer, a Democrat from Overland Park, brought forward an amendment to expand Medicaid.
Rep. Melissa Oropeza, a Democrat from Kansas City, Kan., and a registered nurse, highlighted the benefits that access to preventative care have. Communities and individuals mutually benefit, she explained.
Other Democrats, including Rep. Henry Helgerson of Wichita, a longtime vocal Medicaid expansion supporter, pointed to the policy’s fiscal responsibility aspects, in addition to the moral imperative.
“North Carolina? That bastion of liberalism? They decided expanding Medicaid was in their best financial interest. It’s in ours too,” he told the body. He continued on, referencing his own struggles as a small business owner to afford health insurance for his employees.
Rep. Jason Probst, Democrat from Hutchinson, also gave a nod to small business development opportunities that Medicaid expansion would support. He related his fear that his son, who has diabetes, would fall off his insurance after turning 26, making necessary medical care unaffordable. Without health insurance, diabetes is “a death sentence,” he said.
What do you need to know about Medicaid expansion?
- Over 80% of Kansans support it, including 65% of Republicans, 76% of independents and 96% of Democrats.
- Kansas is one of 10 states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act. Every state that shares a border with Kansas has expanded it.
- Nearly 23,000 jobs will be created in the first full year of expansion, including jobs in health care, construction and retail.
- Kansas has lost over $6 billion from the federal government by refusing to expand. These are tax dollars that Kansans are paying but aren’t getting back. Instead, they’re rejected by the Legislature and sent to other states.
- Kansas has more rural hospitals at risk of closing than any other state its size. Without a hospital close by, communities struggle to survive, let alone thrive. Working families make up over % of Kansans who would benefit from expansion. The majority of these people work in construction, retail or service industries.
- In order to qualify for Medicaid, a family of three must earn under $730 a month. By expanding Medicaid, these families would be allowed to work more or get a better job without getting their health care cut off.
- Nearly 8,000 veterans and their spouses would gain access to health care coverage. Expanding Medicaid reduces health care costs for every Kansan.
