Capitol Update Rep. Cindy Neighbor makes the case for Medicaid expansion

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Cindy Neighbor of Kansas House District 18 in Shawnee and Merriam.

House Democrats held a debate on a Medicaid expansion amendment for over an hour this week before it was challenged by a Republican and debate was shut down.

During debate on HB 2140 Rep. Heather Meyer, a Democrat from Overland Park, brought forward an amendment to expand Medicaid.

Rep. Melissa Oropeza, a Democrat from Kansas City, Kan., and a registered nurse, highlighted the benefits that access to preventative care have. Communities and individuals mutually benefit, she explained.

Other Democrats, including Rep. Henry Helgerson of Wichita, a longtime vocal Medicaid expansion supporter, pointed to the policy’s fiscal responsibility aspects, in addition to the moral imperative.

“North Carolina? That bastion of liberalism? They decided expanding Medicaid was in their best financial interest. It’s in ours too,” he told the body. He continued on, referencing his own struggles as a small business owner to afford health insurance for his employees.

Rep. Jason Probst, Democrat from Hutchinson, also gave a nod to small business development opportunities that Medicaid expansion would support. He related his fear that his son, who has diabetes, would fall off his insurance after turning 26, making necessary medical care unaffordable. Without health insurance, diabetes is “a death sentence,” he said.

What do you need to know about Medicaid expansion?