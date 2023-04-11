Brian was born February 14th, 1948 in Auburn, NY to Jacob and Liselotte (Wahlenmeier) Winter. After graduating high school, Brian attended Trinity College and graduated with a BS in Biology. Following his college education, Brian served in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division as a forward observer. He then continued his military career as a reservist and Army National Guardsman until being promoted to Brigadier General in October of 1997. His decorations and badges consisted of Region of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, six Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, the Army Achievement Medal and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

We are truly saddened to announce that Brian Donald Winter, retired Brigadier General, died of natural causes on April 5th, 2023 at his home in Lenexa, KS at the age of 75.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Liselotte and daughter Julie Brown. He is survived by his son Paul Winter and wife Lindsy Winter of Olathe, KS; daughter Shelly Winter of Olathe; sister Lynne Bissett and husband John of Philadelphia, PA; brother Jon Winter and wife Marianne of Peyton, CO; brother Gary Winter and wife Marion of Martinez, GA; brother Jay Winter of New York City, NY; brother James Winter and wife Barbara of East Norwich, NY. Brian also has six grandchildren, Brooklyn and Ashtin Winter; Mason Brown, Shane Ingrassia, and Eric and Brady Snyder as well as three great granddaughters; Blair and Anna Ingrassia; and Maralina Snyder.

Brian had a love for all sports, especially baseball and his beloved New York Yankees. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and loved reading and doing crossword puzzles. He will be sorely missed by all and kept forever in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a date to be determined.