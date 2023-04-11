  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Brian Donald Winter

We are truly saddened to announce that Brian Donald Winter, retired Brigadier General, died of natural causes on April 5th, 2023 at his home in Lenexa, KS at the age of 75.

Brian was born February 14th, 1948 in Auburn, NY to Jacob and Liselotte (Wahlenmeier) Winter. After graduating high school, Brian attended Trinity College and graduated with a BS in Biology. Following his college education, Brian served in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division as a forward observer. He then continued his military career as a reservist and Army National Guardsman until being promoted to Brigadier General in October of 1997. His decorations and badges consisted of Region of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, six Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, the Army Achievement Medal and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.