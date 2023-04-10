  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 to roll out press-button crisis alert system next school year

USD 232 staff may be able to set a lockdown or call for help from anywhere on district property if the school board authorizes the CrisisAlert system. Above, a CrisisAlert badge that connects to a bluetooth network.

Starting next school year, USD 232 will join other Johnson County school districts that use a mobile security alert system across their buildings and campuses.

This month, the USD 232 school board approved the purchase and five-year use of the CrisisAlert system, which is sold by a school safety firm called CENTEGIX.

